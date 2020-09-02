WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

172 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 161,809 cash-based transfers made

USD 0.6 m six months (August 2020–January 2021) net funding requirement

29,072 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

• Under WFP’s resilience/livelihood response, farmers in Makpele and Sahn Malen chiefdoms in the Pujehun district and Upper and Lower Banta chiefdoms in the Moyamba district benefited from the second tranche cash payment.

Each of the 1,854 participants (representing 9,270 beneficiaries) engaged in agricultural asset creation activities received a total of 1,696,000 Leones (USD 174) for a period of 60 working days.

• WFP trained staff of the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society (SLRCS) in communitydriven vulnerability targeting for three-months in-kind food assistance to bridge the hunger gap during the lean season.

Targeting exercise was completed in six border districts (Kambia, Karene, Kono, Falaba, Kailahun and Pujehun) for the lean season relief food assistance. Disaster Management Committees in the six districts were training on data collection using the digitized Multi Indicator Rapid Assessment (MIRA) tool. Also, SLRCS volunteers to be attached to the Office of National Security situation room received training in data analysis for emergency response reporting.

• WFP participated in a discussion programme organized by the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement on the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation television to raise awareness on nutrition of Maternal and Young Child feeding and healthy lifestyle in the context of COVID-19.