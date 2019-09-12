WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

400 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.5 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements, representing 13% of total

60,176 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP conducted a nutrition education training for 132 smallholder farmers from communities in Tonkolili, Pujehun and Kenema districts. The training focused on dietary diversity and food preparation and was aimed at addressing underlying factors that contribute to malnutrition, including food insecurity, poor knowledge on feeding and health care, and limited access to safe water and health services.

• A total of 345 Peripheral Health Units in Pujehun district received orientation from WFP to commence the stunting prevention programme in the district following a successful pilot in Moyamba district. Modules included beneficiary selection, admission and discharge criteria, food handling and management.

• WFP in collaboration with UNDP and district authorities conducted four participatory community consultations with key stakeholders across four chiefdoms (Lower and Upper Banta) in Moyamba district and Malen and Makpele in Pujehun district to guide the design of an innovative joint proposal to the United Nations Peace Building Fund (PBF). WFP is the convening agency, and its role centres on providing livelihood support to vulnerable households affected by large-scale private sector land acquisitions, specifically oil-palm and mining (bauxite and rutile) operations.

• WFP convened an inter-agency emergency preparedness response coordination meeting with UN sister agencies as a key action to ensure UN operational readiness to respond to a potential flood or landslide event. The output of the consultation was an inter-agency flood/landslide/cholera response action plan, that will be presented to the Resident Coordinators Office for review and adoption.

• Work is ongoing at 57 Food for asset creation supported nutrition agriculture schemes in Kambia and Pujehun districts.