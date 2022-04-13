WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

209 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 325,508 cash-based transfers made

USD 1.8 m six-month (January-June 2022) net funding requirements

282,520 people assisted

Operational Updates

Crisis Response

• A total of 12,000 people identified as most food insecure in the Pujehun district received WFP cash-based transfers (CBTs) through mobile money, to meet their immediate food needs for a month. This was the first round of CBT assistance in the district, supporting households identified through community led targeting exercises.

These included households headed by older persons, chronically ill or windowed people, and those with children aged 6-59 months.

Root Causes

• A landscape analysis was conducted by a WFP team and regional food technologist to explore the possibility of supporting food fortification in Sierra Leone, for improved nutrition outcomes.

The team met with representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture and Health and Sanitation, private sector, UNICEF, Scale Up Nutrition Secretariat and Standard Bureau, to assess existing structures and nutrition projects involved in local food fortification in Kambia and Moyamba districts. Focus group discussions were also held with mother support groups to better understand the local challenges and consider solutions with the community.

Resilience Building

• WFP began piloting home-grown school feeding in 17 schools in Kambia and Pujehun districts with local smallholders supplying 31.86 metric tons of rice to the schools. Overall, in January, WFP assisted 279,185 primary school children (with equal gender) in 931 schools in five districts through its school feeding programme.

• WFP donated rice millers, threshers, and tillers (14 pieces) to farmer-based groups in Kenema,

Moyamba, Pujehun and Koinadugu districts to boost their agricultural capacity as part of its efforts to address gaps in the food system.