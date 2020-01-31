WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

WFP received an in-kind food contribution of 1,350 MT of rice from the Government of Sierra Leone. This donation is for implementation of the Government-funded school feeding programme in support of the Free and Quality Education initiative. The in-kind rice donation is part of a USD 4.5 million budget allocation to school feeding from the Government, with the programme expected to reach over 300,000 primary schoolchildren in seven districts (Bombali, Bonthe, Kailahun, Karene, Kenema, Kono and Port Loko). The rice was originally a bilateral in-kind donation from the People’s Republic of China to Sierra Leone.

WFP and UNDP supported implementation of the first meeting of the Technical Committee of the Peace Building Project. The project was launched at chiefdomlevel in Makpele (Pujehun) and Lower and Upper Banta chiefdoms (Moyamba). In Makpele, lowland sites for irrigation system development have been identified and participant selection is underway.

Training was conducted by WFP for nutritionists, Peripheral Health Unit staff and districts management teams in food management and implementation of the stunting prevention program in Bo and Kenema districts respectively.