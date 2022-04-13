WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

384 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

USD 10.3m six-month (March-August 2022) net funding requirements

117,097 people assisted

Operational Updates

Root Causes

• After two months of participation in WFP’s poultry enterprise project, six mother-support groups in Moyamba and Pujehun districts are earning enough money to buy their own inputs (chicken feed) directly from the supplier. The groups are using the earnings from selling eggs (chickens were supplied by WFP through its resilience building programme), to support their community outreach activities in nutrition counselling, which aims to inform affected populations about healthy nutrition practices; while simultaneously increasing the availability of protein-rich foods (eggs) in their communities, that are challenged with high levels of chronic malnutrition and food insecurity.

Resilience Building

• The home-grown school feeding pilot being implemented across 17 schools entered its second month in 2022. WFP supported farmer-based organizations (under strategic outcome 4) are supplying schools with vegetables, helping to link local farmers, produce and school meals programmes. To maximize the nutritional benefits of the programme,

WFP trained 35 school cooks on how to prepare meals by optimising the nutrient content of produce.

• WFP provided 30 mother support groups with vegetable seeds to plant during the dry season when they are unable to cultivate rice in inland valley swamps. This activity aims to boost both nutrition outcomes and increase the incomes of vulnerable households to diversity their agricultural produce.

• WFP and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and government entities in Sierra Leone and Guinea began implementing the cross-border peacebuilding project, ‘building cross border peace and strengthening sustainable livelihoods of cattle herders and crop farmers in Sierra Leone and Guinea in Falaba district’. Some 529 farmers were registered under 10 farmer-based organizations in the district to begin land preparation.

• Through the Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) programme, WFP visited farmers in Moyamba,

Pujehun, Kenema, Tonkolili, Kambia, and Koinadugu districts to confirm availability of rice stocks for eventual purchase by WFP. Through SAMS, WFP helps to connect smallholder farmers to markets, which strengthens rural economies.