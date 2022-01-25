WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

318.5 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 transferred in cash-based assistance

USD 1.8 m six months (January - June 2022) net funding requirement

216,882 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and civil society partners jointly launched a new project in Freetown funded by the UN Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund. A two-year cross-border initiative that will be convened by WFP (2022-2023), the project will be jointly implemented by the UN agencies, civil society and government entities in Sierra Leone (Falaba District) and Guinea (Faranah Prefecture) with the aim of enhancing peaceful co-existence between cattle herders and crop farmers through conflict prevention mechanisms and climate-smart livelihood solutions. The project seeks to address long-standing conflicts between herders and farmers which have intensified due to climate change, water and food shortages and unsustainable livelihood opportunities for women and men. Additionaly, the projet aims to mitigate risks of future potential conflict, from increased migration of herders travlling from Guinea to Sierra Leone.

• WFP provided school meals to 206,308 children (52% female; 48% male) across 5 districts of Bonthe, Kambia,

Karene, Kenema and Pujehun. School feeding is a key WFP programme aiming to address extreme food insecurity in the worst affected areas of the country. Approximately one in eight people are extremely food insecure, with projections expected to deteriorate further In the first half of 2022.

• WFP provided specialised nutritious foods aiming to reduce moderate acute malnutirion to 10,574 (54% female, 46% male) children aged 06-23 months, pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls in Bo,

Moyamba and Kenema districts. As a complementary approach to sustainable nutrition outcomes, WFP supported training initiatives for 36 women in poultry farming – all part of mother support groups. This approach ensures vital information sharing with mothers regarding child feeding practices in Pujehun and Moyamba districts, which have the highest rates of child malnutrition in Sierra Leone.