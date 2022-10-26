WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief August 2022

In Numbers
- USD29,058 of cash-based transfers made
- USD9 m six-month (September – February 2023) net funding requirements
- 2,505 people assisted in August 2022
Operational Updates
Crisis Response
- As co-lead of the emergency assessment pillar nationally, WFP supported the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in assessing the damage caused by the 28 August rains, which fell on Freetown continuously, leaving eight people dead and 6,500 displaced. The government recorded 145mm of rain, almost seven times higher than the flooding threshold of 20mm. WFP supported orientation training for the enumerators, transported them to 18 communities, and guided data analysis and visualization of assessment results.
Root Causes
- In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, WFP trained 21 members of mother support groups in Kambia district in maternal infant and young child feeding (MIYCF) through diet diversification. The training improved knowledge around MIYCF, a critical component of the 1,000 Days approach for improving mother-and-child health and nutrition while preventing stunting. Stunting is high at 26.2 percent nationally.
Resilience Building
-
WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) and the Japan International Development Co-operation (JICA) developed a menu for its home-grown school feeding programme. The menu will standardize locally sourced meals served in schools across the country as the programme expands gradually from 2022/2023 in alignment with the national school feeding policy. It will ensure that the school meals food basket is nutritious, diversified, and locally affordable.
-
To boost rice yields for the crop year 2022 in the inland valley swamps (IVS), WFP provided six metric tons of fertilizer to 22 farmer-based organizations (FBOs) in Kambia, Koinadugu and Tonkolili districts. As a result of Ukraine crisis, the cost of fertilizer more than doubled in some parts of rural Sierra Leone, which is why WFP, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and other food security entities are projecting reduced agricultural production in the country in 2022/2023.