WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief August 2022

WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) and the Japan International Development Co-operation (JICA) developed a menu for its home-grown school feeding programme. The menu will standardize locally sourced meals served in schools across the country as the programme expands gradually from 2022/2023 in alignment with the national school feeding policy. It will ensure that the school meals food basket is nutritious, diversified, and locally affordable.

To boost rice yields for the crop year 2022 in the inland valley swamps (IVS), WFP provided six metric tons of fertilizer to 22 farmer-based organizations (FBOs) in Kambia, Koinadugu and Tonkolili districts. As a result of Ukraine crisis, the cost of fertilizer more than doubled in some parts of rural Sierra Leone, which is why WFP, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and other food security entities are projecting reduced agricultural production in the country in 2022/2023.