WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers *

858.6 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 110,741 transferred in cash-based assistance

USD 3.3 m six months (September 2021–February 2022) net funding requirement

42,421 people assisted in August 2021

*Figures based on estimates

Operational Updates

• WFP is providing relief food (rice, pulses and vegetable oil) to over 100,000 individuals faced with severe food insecurity during the lean season. In August, some 24,980 individuals faced with severe food insecurity in Bombali District were served. The vulnerable people, who were identified through community-based targeting are mostly households headed by women, widows and chronically ill persons, as well as those with more than two children aged 6-59 months. This crisis response is intended to cushion vulnerable populations whose food insecurity was exacerbated by sharp price increases and the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Some 583 metric tons of relief food is being prepositioned from Freetown to the Makeni warehouse for distribution in Karene district.Moyamba and Port Loko districts will receive theirs in September. Lean season treatment of moderate acute malnutrition is also being provided Moyamba,Falaba, Koinadugu, Kailahun, Western Area Urban, Bo and Kambia with funds from Irish Aid and Japan.

• WFP assisted 18,740 individuals (35 percent women) from 3,748 farming households with cash-based transfers for constructing irrigation structures to enhance year-round cultivation of rice and vegetables in Barri, Makpele and Malen chiefdoms in Pujehun District and Lower and Upper Banta chiefdoms in Moyamba District. These activities were implemented under the Japanese Bilatral Project and the Peace Build Fund project, which aims at mitigating local conflicts between communities, government, and private companies by fostering social cohesion through group farming and marketing and postharvest food loss reduction.

• Schools were closed in August as the 2020/21 school year ended in July and the new school year starts on 6 September.