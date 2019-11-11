WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

350 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.5 m six months (September 2019 – February 2020) net funding requirements

15,259 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP provided technical support to the Office of National Security and the Freetown City Council to develop a digital, web-based Multi Indicator Rapid Assessment (MIRA) and registration tools to be used for flood response throughout the month of August.

• WFP provided food assistance to 961 flood- affected households in several communities in Bo, Kailahun,

Kenema and Pujehun districts following flooding events between 6-8 August 2019.

• WFP took the lead in the UN Emergency Preparedness in relation to flooding.

• Data collection for the August 2019 Food Security Monitoring Monitoring System (FSMS) has been completed. Data cleaning is ongoing with preliminary results anticipated to be available in September 2019. The FSMS also included qualitative observations of the impact of 2019 erratic rainfall on sentinel sites, particularly on agricultural activities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry conducted a crop assessment concurrently with the FSMS to provide update on agricultural production for 2019.

• Trainings have been completed for District Health Management Team (DHMT) staff in preparation for phase out of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme. However, training for stunting prevention have not commenced for DHMT staff, facility staff and community health workers. The process was put on hold to finalise the tools with the Government who takes the lead in implementation.