WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers
257.3 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 0 cash-based transfers made
USD 8.5 m six-month (May - October 2022) net funding requirements
212,811 people assisted in April 2022
Operational Updates
Crisis Response
- As the lean season approaches coupled with rising food prices, WFP is facing a 95 percent shortfall (USD 5.8 million) for its unconditional cash-based transfers (CBT) programme. Consequently, WFP will not be able to provide emergency assistance to 20,000 food insecure households or be in a position to respond to sudden shocks that could arise during the rainy season.
Root Causes of Hunger
- WFP provided technical and financial support to the Governments’ Directorate of Food and Nutrition for the validation of the updated national nutrition policy (2022-2031). The policy is intended to contribute to improved health, social and economic well-being for the entire population and across all stages of the life cycle. WFP’s assistance is part of a broader national capacity strengthening initiative in Sierra Leone. Notably, a new element of the policy is the re-positioning of nutrition as a cross-cutting issue and the integration of nutrition across all national development efforts.
Resilience Building
-
The Government of Sierra Leone provided Le 30.6 billion (USD2.3 million) for school feeding in Bonthe, Kenema and Karene districts, implemented by WFP in 553 pre-primary and primary schools.
-
Additionally, development partners fund WFP’s school feeding activities in Kambia and Pujehun districts, where home-grown school feeding is being piloted. Through this project, small-scale farmers continued to supply locally grown vegetables to schools, feeding over 5,000 children across 17 schools.
-
WFP assisted nine farmer-based organizations to rehabilitate their grain drying floors in Pujehun district, to strengthen post-harvest management infrastructure.