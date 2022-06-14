WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

257.3 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

USD 8.5 m six-month (May - October 2022) net funding requirements

212,811 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

Crisis Response

Root Causes of Hunger

Resilience Building

The Government of Sierra Leone provided Le 30.6 billion (USD2.3 million) for school feeding in Bonthe, Kenema and Karene districts, implemented by WFP in 553 pre-primary and primary schools.

Additionally, development partners fund WFP’s school feeding activities in Kambia and Pujehun districts, where home-grown school feeding is being piloted. Through this project, small-scale farmers continued to supply locally grown vegetables to schools, feeding over 5,000 children across 17 schools.