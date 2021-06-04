WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

994 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 366,694 cash-based transfers made

USD 19.5 m six months (May–October 2021) net funding requirement

357,807 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

• A market linkage mission was undertaken in Kenema and Pujehun districts, with the objective to conduct a joint validation of rice stocks with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, assess the processing capacities of aggregation points, and sensitize farmer-based organisations (FBOs) on WFP’s food quality requirements, contracting process and remote price negotiation.

• WFP supported FBOs woking in inland valley swamps (IVS) in negotiating and signing land leasing agreements, an important step for farmers to augment land title arrangements. WFP also donated rice processing machinery to agricultural business centres and a high performing FBO to strengthen the communities’ rice processing capabilities.

• As part of capacity strengthening support to the youth, 30 community youth contractors completed a 5-day IVS development inception training in Kenema district, led by theAgricultural Engineering division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

• WFP supported the Ministry of Health and Sanitation in the clearance process and handling of three containers of specialized nutritious foods (Plumpy) that arrived at Port. A request was also received from the same Ministry for WFP to transport 25 mt of Plumpy from Freetown to various districtlevel nutrition centres. WFP is looking into internal funding mechanisms to support the request.

• WFP Port Loko Main Logistic Base was handed over to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) at the end of April. As part of capacity augmentation, WFP will continue supporting NDMA pursuant to the handover.

• A validation workshop for the Comprehensive Food Security Vulnerability Analysis (CFSVA) was held, with results showing a gradual deterioration of food security over the last 10 years.