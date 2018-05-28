WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

24.2 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 cash based transfers made

US$ 7,914,883 six months (May-Oct 2018) net funding requirements, representing 64% of total

2,229 people assisted in April 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP conducted two review meetings with district nutritionists and District Health Management Team in Port Loko and Makeni in northern Sierra Leone.

Among the issues discussed include, admission and exit criteria, anthropometric screening and availability of tools. The objective of the review was to identify bottlenecks affecting the implementation of treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM),

Nutrition Assessment Counselling and Support for TB clients on Directly Observed Treatment and for People Living with HIV on ART, and suggest corrective measures in addressing key issues affecting those activities.

• WFP received a donation of food commodities (SuperCereal, wheat-soya blend and veg oil) from Project Peanut butter (PPB) which was used in the Four Foods study in Sierra Leone undertaken by Tufts University and USAID, with links to Washington University St Louis. As the food study comes to an end, the donated food will be used in WFP’s ongoing MAM treatment program.

• WFP in collaboration with Sierra Leone Red Cross Society assisted families affected by political violence in the northern district of Masingbi town.

WFP provided 60 kg of rice per household as dry ration for one month and vegetable oil, while Sierra Leone Red Cross Society provided sanitary kits and clothing for families that repatriated to their places of origin in the eastern Kono district following postelection violence. Alongside the take-home package for returning families, WFP also provided wet ration for families that are staying.

• Work is ongoing across 57 food assistance for assets (FFA) creation schemes located across Bombali, Port Loko and Pujehun districts, where farmers are working to develop 385 ha of irrigated lowlands for year-round production of rice. FFA supported lowland development is assisting 9,525 beneficiaries.