WFP RAM Sierra Leone Market Prices Bulletin | Quarter 3, 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Although the current forecasts for GDP growth rate of Sierra Leonean economy are predicting a growth rate of 3.8% for 2022, breakdown of sectoral trends analysis outlines slower expansion of agriculture and services sectors below overall GDP growth rate with 2.8% and 3.7% respectively.

• September Annual Consumer Inflation Rate in Sierra Leone was announced at 29.10% (YoY), slightly higher than the quarterly inflation rate of 28.9% for Q3, 2022 continuing the upwards trends from the previous two quarters of this year.

• Sierra Leone Leones (SLL) continued its depreciation in the third quarter of 2022, according to Bank of Sierra Leone, the currency exchange rates of national currency against US dollar was 14,746 SLL in September 2022. Compared to same time last year, the recent figure represents a value depreciation of 40.7% from 10,477 SLL in September 2021.

• Average price of fuels such as Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosine continued to increase in the third quarter of 2022, reaching 19,333 SSL rising by 20.83 percentage points compared to previous quarter’s 16,000 SLL.

• Price of palm oil, a commodity often used in preparation of Sierra Leonean households’ meals increased by 13.52% followed by locally produced rice and cassava with price increases of 9.31% and 9.06% respectively from their price levels in August 2022.