Value Chain Assessment for Home Grown School Feeding - In Brief

At present, Sierra Leone is undergoing a transition away from an import based school feeding model, to one that centres on local production, benefiting smallholder producers, most of whom are women, and engaging rural communities. This shift to a “National Home Grown School Feeding Program” aims to support a sustainable school feeding program that ensures nutritious and healthy school meals to children enrolled in schools in Sierra Leone, using, to the largest extent possible, food produced and processed by local producers, and implemented by national actors and agents.

CURRENT STATUS OF SCHOOL FEEDING IN SIERRA LEONE

In the 2020/21 school year, approx. 469,190 children received some level of school feeding, at an estimated cost of 58 USD/child per year. Or, 34.2% of children nationwide across 32.8% of schools.

Currently, WFP provides food to 237,000 primary school children in 918 schools within 5 districts; Kambia, Pujehun, Bonthe, Karene and Kenema.

WFPs support in the introduction of an HomeGrown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) is to pilot one model in 15 schools in the Kambia and Pujehun districts.