UNICEF Sierra Leone Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 : 1 January - 31 July 2021

Highlights

In response to the circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreak, over 1.5 million children under five years of age were vaccinated with nOPV2 during the combined IPV-routine immunization and catch-up campaign conducted from 15-20 June 2021.

UNICEF supported COVID-19 vaccine deployment, including supply chain management. Sierra Leone received 96,000 and 42,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through COVAX and the African Union respectively, and 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China.

Payments under the COVID-19 Social Safety Net programme were completed for the first batch of beneficiaries reaching more than 32,000 households, with plans to include more people with disabilities in the second batch of enrolment.