UNICEF Sierra Leone Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 1 January - 31 March 2021

Highlights

·Compounding crises to the COVID-19 pandemic including a polio outbreak, resurgence of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in neighbouring Guinea and frequent devastating fire outbreaks in urban settlements have hampered humanitarian efforts to relieve the strain of COVID-19 on the lives and livelihoods of over 7 million Sierra Leoneans;

·Without urgent investments in protection from Gender Based Violence (GBV) through psychological first aid and training of social workers to support cases of rape, sexual assault and other forms of violence against women as well as child abuse, service delivery will be severely impeded and

·Out of 12,757 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) enrolled in the Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) programme, 6,016 were discharged with 98.6 per cent cure rate (5,932 out of 6,016), meeting the SPHERE standards.