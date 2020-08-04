UNICEF Sierra Leone COVID-19 Situation Report No.7 (01-31 July 2020)

Situation Overview

The new number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported daily in Sierra Leone has plateaued during the month of July with the current daily average of 9.5 new cases per day. While confirmed cases are roughly equivalent between women and men (46 and 54 per cent, respectively), those who have died are predominantly male (68.7 per cent). Seventy-four per cent of all cases are over 45 years of age; four per cent of confirmed cases are children under 5; seven per cent are children aged 5-14; and 15 per cent are youth aged 15-24. The case fatality rate has dropped from 4.1 per cent at the end of June to 3.7 per cent at the end of July. The median age for COVID deaths is 58 years old.

Health care workers account for 9.3 per cent of all confirmed cases and have served 17,639 COVID-19 tests since the first case was reported on 31 March 2020. Since then, the peak positivity rate was reported at 19.9 per cent during week 8 of the response and has gradually decreased to 3.5 per cent during week 18 in the last week of July.

The highest number of positive cases remains to be in Western Area districts with 57.8 per cent of all cases. Kenema, Bo and Port Loko districts have reported the next highest cases at 6.2 per cent, 5.6 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively.

Partial re-opening of schools has occurred for exam students only with strict infection prevention and control (IPC) measures in place, including handwashing stations at all entry points to the schools, use of face masks and social distancing in practice.

Commercial flights resumed operations on 22 July with few airlines serving Sierra Leone. The inter-district travel ban has also been lifted and the curfew reduced to 11pm-5am daily. Restrictions on market operations and prayer services have also been eased. While these efforts have reduced the transportation costs and long wait time for importation of supplies, as well as re-established access to income generating activities dependent on cross-border and inter-district travel, at the same time these relaxed measures may lead to increased transmission of COVID-19. Therefore, continued government-regulated use of face masks, social distancing and handwashing will help to ensure COVID incidence continues on its downward trend.

UNICEF Highlights