UNICEF Sierra Leone COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8, 1–31 August 2020

Situation Overview

Twenty-three weeks into the COVID-19 outbreak in Sierra Leone, a total of 2,026 people have tested positive for the virus with children and young people representing 26 per cent of positive cases (3% children under 5; 8% children aged 5-14; and 15% youth aged 15-24).

To date, 70 people have died (67% male, mean age 58 years). The case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 3.5 per cent of all cases and 21 per cent for cases 60 years and above.

A total of 27,541 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the 16 districts; contact tracing has been conducted of 11,018 persons and 346 people are presently in quarantine. Western Area districts account for 57.1 per cent of all reported cases. Other districts with high attack rates include Bonthe, Bo, Kenema and Port Loko.

UNICEF Highlights

During the month of August, UNICEF has: