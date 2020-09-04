Sierra Leone
UNICEF Sierra Leone COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8, 1–31 August 2020
Situation Overview
Twenty-three weeks into the COVID-19 outbreak in Sierra Leone, a total of 2,026 people have tested positive for the virus with children and young people representing 26 per cent of positive cases (3% children under 5; 8% children aged 5-14; and 15% youth aged 15-24).
To date, 70 people have died (67% male, mean age 58 years). The case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 3.5 per cent of all cases and 21 per cent for cases 60 years and above.
A total of 27,541 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the 16 districts; contact tracing has been conducted of 11,018 persons and 346 people are presently in quarantine. Western Area districts account for 57.1 per cent of all reported cases. Other districts with high attack rates include Bonthe, Bo, Kenema and Port Loko.
UNICEF Highlights
During the month of August, UNICEF has:
Provided technical support to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) in developing a training package and plan for health workers to ensure continued essential health and nutrition service delivery in the context of COVID-19, with special attention given to screening, triage, referral and IPC.
Contributed to the incorporation and implementation of COVID-19 transmission control measures in 85 per cent of all village development plans in partnership with Health for All Coalition (HFAC).
Procured and is distributing 2,400 handwashing stations for over 540,000 students and 15,350 teachers in approximately 1,200 schools in the eight most COVID-affected districts.
Commenced geophysical assessments in 15 Periphery Health Units (PHUs) across three districts (Bombali, Kenema and Port Loko) to undertake drilling of boreholes for provision of water supply.
Concluded trainings for 463 UNICEF partners and personnel on psychosocial support, including Gender Based Violence (GBV) risk mitigation and referrals for survivors.
Completed the first round of emergency cash transfers (ECT) for 28,921 households of informal workers in urban areas.