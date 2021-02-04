UNICEF Sierra Leone COVID-19 Situation Report No 12, 1 – 31 December 2020

Situation Overview

As of 31 December 2020, in Sierra Leone, there were 2,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths and 1,892 recoveries. Fifty-four cases were in COVID-19 designated treatment centers. Health workers account for 9.1 per cent of all cases – a reduction of 0.6 per cent from the previous situation report.

The overall case fatality rate (CFR) decreased to 2.9 per cent of all cases compared to the previous situation report and remained at 15.3 per cent for those 60 years of age and older. A total of 90,202 COVID-19 tests were conducted (11.77 per 1,000 people).

Western Area Urban and Western Area Rural districts, comprising the capital Freetown, made up 62.2 per cent of all cases reported nationally. Other districts with relatively high attack rates include Kenema (4.8%), Port Loko (4.6%) and Bo (4.3%).

UNICEF Highlights