UNICEF Sierra Leone COVID-19 Situation Report No 11, 1 – 30 November 2020

Situation Overview

As of 30 November in Sierra Leone, there were 2,412 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths and 1,836 recoveries.

Forty cases were in COVID-19 designated treatment centers. Health workers account for 9.8 per cent of all cases.

Overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) remains at 3.1 per cent of all cases as per the previous sitrep and increases to 15.3 per cent in cases over 60 years of age. A total of 71,193 COVID-19 tests were conducted (9.29/1,000 population).

Western Area Urban and Western Area Rural districts, comprising the capital Freetown, made up 61 per cent of all cases reported nationally. Other districts with relatively high attack rates include Kenema (5.2%), Port Loko (4.9%) and Bo (4.5%).

Highlights

UNICEF partnered with Partners in Health (PiH) to donate masks, hand sanitizers, and reusable bags for all CHWs, as well as gloves and face shields for CHWs engaged in contact tracing.

UNICEF, WHO and the World Bank supported the MoHS in the COVAX vaccine application process, including COVID-19 vaccine deployment plan and rapid inventory taking of cold chain equipment.

UNICEF provided 278 handwashing stations targeting 35,000 children in over 130 primary schools, in support of a World Food Programme (WFP) school feeding programme and the Government of Sierra Leone’s COVID Response Plan. In all, nearly 575,000 children and over 16,000 teachers have now been reached with important WASH equipment since the COVID-19 response began in March 2020 with support from Irish Aid.

COVID-19 weekly discussion programmes in 59 district and community radios across the country were ongoing and promotion of essential health practices commenced in a bid to re-mobilize populations on the importance of utilization of and access to routine health services.

UNICEF worked with the Inter-Religious Council of Sierra Leone (IRCSL) for the protection of children to promote the uptake of behaviours to prevent and respond to COVID-19 amongst households and communities, as well as to facilitate dialogue between religious leaders and religious groups on consensus building for alternatives to harmful practices such as child marriage, while promoting positive parenting practices.

Training for Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) Community Monitors (CMs) on grievance reporting, psychosocial first aid and GBV was completed with a total of 747 CMs trained across the country.