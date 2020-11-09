UNICEF Sierra Leone COVID-19 Situation Report No 10, 1 – 31 October 2020

Situation Overview

As of 31 October 2020 – thirty-one weeks into the COVID-19 outbreak in Sierra Leone -- there were 2,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths and 1,800 recoveries. The overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) remained steady at 3.1 per cent. In persons over 60 years of age, the CFR remained significantly higher at 15.8 per cent. Of the 74 recorded deaths, 68 per cent were male and 32 per cent female.

Total number of COVID-19 tests conducted through 31 October was 57,747 (7.53/1000 population). Over 60 per cent of all reported cases are in Western Area Urban and Rural districts (in and around the capital of Freetown). High case load in these districts directly correlates with the population density but may also be an indication of where health services are most easily accessed and trusted. Other districts with high attack rates are Bo, Kenema and Port Loko.

Due to the slowing trend of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, the Government of Sierra Leone lifted the 11pm5am curfew on 26 October for a period of four weeks, after which the situation will be reassessed for case trends. However, all other COVID-19 related regulations remain in place.

UNICEF Highlights