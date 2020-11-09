Sierra Leone
UNICEF Sierra Leone COVID-19 Situation Report No 10, 1 – 31 October 2020
Attachments
Situation Overview
As of 31 October 2020 – thirty-one weeks into the COVID-19 outbreak in Sierra Leone -- there were 2,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths and 1,800 recoveries. The overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) remained steady at 3.1 per cent. In persons over 60 years of age, the CFR remained significantly higher at 15.8 per cent. Of the 74 recorded deaths, 68 per cent were male and 32 per cent female.
Total number of COVID-19 tests conducted through 31 October was 57,747 (7.53/1000 population). Over 60 per cent of all reported cases are in Western Area Urban and Rural districts (in and around the capital of Freetown). High case load in these districts directly correlates with the population density but may also be an indication of where health services are most easily accessed and trusted. Other districts with high attack rates are Bo, Kenema and Port Loko.
Due to the slowing trend of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, the Government of Sierra Leone lifted the 11pm5am curfew on 26 October for a period of four weeks, after which the situation will be reassessed for case trends. However, all other COVID-19 related regulations remain in place.
UNICEF Highlights
UNICEF and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) teamed up to support the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) in rolling out a training for 1,800 nurses and other health workers across the country to ensure continued essential health and nutrition service delivery in the context of COVID-19.
UNICEF, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank, supported the MoHS in drafting a COVID-19 vaccination (COVAX) deployment and readiness plan in preparation for the future introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.
UNICEF drilled an additional five boreholes in PHUs across Port Loko, Bombali, and Bo districts; altogether 10 boreholes have now been drilled.
540 civil society members from the KOMBRA and SUNI networks were mobilized to discuss issues around promotion of key behaviours on COVID-19, essential health practices and access to services
UNICEF supported participation of Risk Communication and Social Mobilisation (RCSM) pillar members in the Manor River Union (MRU)-coordinated joint simulation exercise at the Sierra Leone-Liberia border to support the upcoming re-opening of land borders.
As of 31 October, 13,218 people have received psychosocial support (PSS).
UNICEF and partners have scaled up safe spaces programming targeting adolescent girls with life skills. In October, mapping and identification of girls was completed and 11,683 girls registered based on a priority needs basis.
A training on Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) is being developed by UNICEF, the Ministry of Social Welfare (MSW), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) for community monitors to record grievances, psychological first aid and reporting mechanisms for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases.