UNICEF Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Situation Report – #6, 15th June - 6th July 2020

Situation in Numbers

1,542 COVID-19 confirmed cases

62 COVID-19 deaths reported

2,600,000 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

Situation Overview

To date, a total of 1,542 people in Sierra Leone have tested positive for COVID-19 and 62 people have died. This represents a case fatality rate (CFR) of 4.0%. CFR is highest at 22% amongst cases 60 years old and above. Health care workers account for 10.2% of all positive cases. Male to female ratio of cases is roughly 1:1 whereas 58.1% of deaths are amongst males.

The COVID-19 population incidence is 19.1 cases per 100,000 with cases now present in all 16 districts across the country. Western Area districts make up 62.6% of all cases. Other districts with a significant rate of cases per population are Bo, Bonthe and Kenema.

In all, 12,685 tests have been performed to date; 8,817 contacts have been traced; and 1,531 people are currently in quarantine (both institutional and self-quarantine).

The President of Sierra Leone, H.E. Julius Maada Bio, has lifted the ban on inter-district travel for a period of two weeks. Social distancing, ban on large gatherings, use of face masks and presence of hand-washing stations in all businesses remain in effect. Meanwhile, the Government has announced the re-opening of schools from 1st July.

UNICEF Highlights