UNICEF Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Situation Report – #5, 30th May – 14th June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Cumulatively, 1,169 people are confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, with health workers accounting for 10.9% of all cases. Of the recorded positive cases, 51 people have died (56.9% male, mean age 58.8 years), and 680 people have fully recovered. The case fatality rate currently stands at 4.4%.

Cases have been reported in 15 out of 16 districts in Sierra Leone. Western Area Urban and Rural districts account for 70.4% of all cases. Contract tracing has been conducted for 7,100 persons, and a total of 1,482 people are presently in quarantine.

The use of face masks in public is now required by all persons. School closures, inter-district travel bans, 9pm-6am curfew and restrictions on mass gatherings remain in effect since April 2020. COVID-19 task forces are being augmented in several districts.

UNICEF Sierra Leone Highlights