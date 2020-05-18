UNICEF Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Situation Report – #3, 1st – 17th May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 17 May 2020, seven weeks from the time the first COVID-19 case was reported, there have been a total of 505 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths and 141 recoveries in Sierra Leone. Altogether 12 out of 16 districts have reported cases with the highest incidence (73.9%) occurring in Western Area Urban (Freetown).

The case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 6.3% for all confirmed cases. CFR increases with age and peaks among cases aged > 60 years at 41.7%. Sixty-six (13.1%) of COVID-19 cases are among health workers, with possible community transmission now occurring. Quarantine facilities are stretched for capacity. Due to high infection in these facilities, it is expected that more health workers will be exposed to infection and fewer people will seek health services. District Health Information System (DHIS) 2 data show significant decrease in the utilization of routine health services from JanuaryMarch 2020 compared with January-March 2019.

UNICEF Sierra Leone Highlights