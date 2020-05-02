UNICEF Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Situation Report – #2, 1 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 1st May 2020, there are 136 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in 7 out of 16 districts in Sierra Leone. Seven people have died, including one pregnant woman, and 21 people have recovered so far. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 5.1%.

National surveillance has docked 106 alerts through its 117 national emergency hotline. Over 1,870 laboratory tests have been conducted. Out of the 162 designated hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, 57.4% are currently occupied.

The ban on mass gatherings, closure of learning institutions and travel restrictions remain in place. A second three-day lockdown has been declared by the President of Sierra Leone from 3rd – 5th May.

UNICEF Highlights