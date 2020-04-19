UNICEF Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Situation Report – #1, 17 April 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

In Sierra Leone, there are now a total of 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on 30 March 2020; 600 people are currently under quarantine. Event-based surveillance is being conducted through a national toll-free hotline monitoring suspected COVID-19 cases in the community.

The Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) activated the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Public Health Emergency Reponses Pillars including Surveillance, Case Management, Laboratory, Drugs and Medical Supplies and Risk Communication as early as January, since when regular coordination meetings with activated pillar leads, donors and partners have been held. Pillar level response plans are currently being revised in line with four epidemic scenarios.

In mid-March, a State of Emergency was declared that will remain in effect for 12 months. The airport and points of entry with Guinea and Liberia have been closed. Learning institutions were closed as of April; travel and trade restrictions between districts have been put in place; handwashing stations are required at all businesses; social distancing, partial lockdown and curfews remain in place.

With ongoing risk communication and mass media messaging on COVID-19, a sharp decline of hospital visits has been recorded in many health facilities. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is insufficient to meet the needs, and global supplies are limited. Oxygen machines in all hospitals are ill-maintained and health facilities lack water supply.

UNICEF key achievements to date have included: