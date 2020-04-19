Sierra Leone
UNICEF Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Situation Report – #1, 17 April 2020
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs
In Sierra Leone, there are now a total of 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on 30 March 2020; 600 people are currently under quarantine. Event-based surveillance is being conducted through a national toll-free hotline monitoring suspected COVID-19 cases in the community.
The Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) activated the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Public Health Emergency Reponses Pillars including Surveillance, Case Management, Laboratory, Drugs and Medical Supplies and Risk Communication as early as January, since when regular coordination meetings with activated pillar leads, donors and partners have been held. Pillar level response plans are currently being revised in line with four epidemic scenarios.
In mid-March, a State of Emergency was declared that will remain in effect for 12 months. The airport and points of entry with Guinea and Liberia have been closed. Learning institutions were closed as of April; travel and trade restrictions between districts have been put in place; handwashing stations are required at all businesses; social distancing, partial lockdown and curfews remain in place.
With ongoing risk communication and mass media messaging on COVID-19, a sharp decline of hospital visits has been recorded in many health facilities. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is insufficient to meet the needs, and global supplies are limited. Oxygen machines in all hospitals are ill-maintained and health facilities lack water supply.
UNICEF key achievements to date have included:
Technical support to development of national plans for Health, Education, Child Protection, Risk Communication, Food and Nutrition and Quick Action Economic Recovery Programme (QAERP).
CO providing technical assistance to Logistics Pillar coordinating efforts for forecasting and procurement of overall supply needs; rapid assessment of oxygen plant and maintenance of critical equipment; Rapid assessment of WASH needs in 11 hospitals.
Orientation/training of primary health care (PHU) workers and community health workers (CHWs) on COVID-19 in conjunction with bednet distribution campaign.
Radio programme supported by UNICEF and key education partners commenced on 7 April providing lessons to an estimated 2.6 million children.
UNICEF reached over 300,000 people with lifesaving information; 6,000 are engaged through mobile initiatives; 500 Imams and Pastors are engaged; 2 national and 40 community radio stations are broadcasting interactive programmes; radio jingles (in 11 local languages), song and animated video developed.
Supported Ministry of Gender and Children Affairs in establishing toll free hotline on Gender Based Violence.
Real time data generated through dashboard with visualizations routed from national emergency call line.