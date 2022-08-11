SRSG ANNADIF condemns violence in Sierra Leone, calls for calm and dialogue

Dakar, 11 August 2022- The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, condemns the violence that occurred yesterday in the capital of Sierra Leone, Freetown, where several civilians and police were killed, and others injured following anti-government protests. He extends sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the government and to the people of Sierra Leone.

The Special Representative continues to follow closely the situation. He calls on Sierra Leoneans to calm down and to avoid any action that could further aggravate the situation. Mr. ANNADIF urges the authorities to take all necessary measures to rapidly ease tensions and put an end to the violence. He urges political and civil society actors to resort to responsible and inclusive dialogue, as well as concertation to resolve their differences.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel, reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the government, the political actors and the people of Sierra Leone in their efforts to safeguard peace and stability.