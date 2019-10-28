Sierra Leone Zero Hunger Strategic Review

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Sierra Leone is pleased to share a copy of the Zero Hunger Strategic Review (ZHSR) Report — officially launched on 16 October 2019 on World Food Day.

This Strategic Review is a product of the inclusive review process, a comprehensive analysis of the challenges faced and strengthened the country’s institutional capacity to develop agriculture effectively. The review also identifies priority actions to achieve SDG 2 “Zero Hunger.” These priorities inform the plans of national stakeholders and partners in Sierra Leone.

The Lead Convenor oversaw the whole process together with a full fledge technical research team. From 2017 to 2019, the review involved of a wide range of national stakeholders, government ministries, departments and agencies, civil society members, private sector partners, donors, and international organizations.

WFP commends the leadership of the Ministry of Planning & Economic Development, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Sierra Leone for all their efforts.

WFP also expresses its sincere thanks to sister agencies, namely FAO and UNICEF, for also playing a big role in the process.