Sierra Leone - State of Food Security: Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis, May 2021

Food insecurity and vulnerability to shocks have worsened significantly over the past ten years for most Sierra Leoneans, reaching a staggering 57 percent of the population. The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout has further exacerbated living conditions and access to basic amenities in 2020. The latest Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis in Sierra Leone gives an overview and a trend analysis of the food and nutrition security situation today compared with previous analyses of 2010 and 2015.

What is the state of food insecurity in Sierra Leone?

Today over 4.7 million people are food insecure of which 963,217 are severely food insecure and 3,790,029 are moderately food insecure. More than half a million people have been added to the count of food insecure people over the last five years.

Not only are more people food insecure but also the severity of food insecurity is deepening. The number of people facing severe hunger tripled between 2010 and 2020.

Over 3.3 million people are food insecure in rural areas compared to 1.4 million people in urban areas.

Severe acute malnutrition (measured by mid upper arm circumference) increased from 0.6 percent in 2017 to 3.7 percent in 2020 and is strongly correlated to high mortality risk. Global acute malnutrition rate of 6.7 percent is also higher compared to the 2.6 percent rate in 2017.

Food insecurity and malnutrition in Sierra Leone are mainly caused by limited access to nutritionally diverse foods: 85 percent of children between ages 24–59 months do not consume a diet that meets minimum dietary diversity. Rice prices have doubled and cassava prices have quadrupled since 2015.