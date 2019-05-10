10 May 2019

Sierra Leone Relief Action by Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (Activity Report from April 11 to April 16, 2019)

Report
from Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation
Published on 16 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.09 MB)

The following is an update presenting Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) relief actions in Sierra Leone from April 11th to April 16th.

Since the Ebola virus epidemic that devastated Sierra Leone in 2014, the people of Sierra Leone have experienced multiple catastrophic disasters, floods and mudslides, affecting more than 20,000 people in Freetown alone. Health, social and economic stability, and education access remain huge challenges to women, children and other vulnerable populations in the country.

Since 2014, in collaboration with Healey International Relief Foundation, Caritas Freetown and Lanyi Foundation, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation provided assistance to more than 50,000 beneficiaries by distributing food and non-food items including medical items such as face-masks and gloves to increase the quality of life of the people in Freetown. Although the country is now no longer facing additional immediate natural disasters, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is here to stay, committed to the long-term empowerment and assistance to the people of Sierra Leone.

From April 11 to April 16, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation visited Freetown to deliver multigrain powder and notebooks to orphanages, clinics, hospitals and schools. Additionally, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation also provided support to Connaught Hospital for the renovation of Ward 9 by funding and donating the ward’s equipment, including hospital beds, fans and mosquito nets.

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation:
Copyright ©Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation. All Rights Reserved

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.