Sierra Leone Relief Action by Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (Activity Report from April 11 to April 16, 2019)

The following is an update presenting Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) relief actions in Sierra Leone from April 11th to April 16th.

Since the Ebola virus epidemic that devastated Sierra Leone in 2014, the people of Sierra Leone have experienced multiple catastrophic disasters, floods and mudslides, affecting more than 20,000 people in Freetown alone. Health, social and economic stability, and education access remain huge challenges to women, children and other vulnerable populations in the country.

Since 2014, in collaboration with Healey International Relief Foundation, Caritas Freetown and Lanyi Foundation, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation provided assistance to more than 50,000 beneficiaries by distributing food and non-food items including medical items such as face-masks and gloves to increase the quality of life of the people in Freetown. Although the country is now no longer facing additional immediate natural disasters, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is here to stay, committed to the long-term empowerment and assistance to the people of Sierra Leone.

From April 11 to April 16, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation visited Freetown to deliver multigrain powder and notebooks to orphanages, clinics, hospitals and schools. Additionally, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation also provided support to Connaught Hospital for the renovation of Ward 9 by funding and donating the ward’s equipment, including hospital beds, fans and mosquito nets.