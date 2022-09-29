Sierra Leone: Oil Tanker Explosion Final Report DREF Operation n° MDRSL011

Description of the disaster

On 5 November 2021, a fire incident occurred in the Wellington PMD Junction east of Freetown involving a loaded fuel tanker that collided with a truck carrying granite stones while the fuel tanker was about to enter a nearby filling station to discharge its fuel. This resulted to fuel spillage which the population rushed to collect, but a fire broke out due to unidentified reasons and the tanker exploded, killing nearly a hundred people and injuring more than a hundred.

Following the incident, the Government, through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) convened the National Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) on 6November and informed partners of the incident and their initial actions. The PHEMC also activated Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to level two incidence response. The government informed partners that over 100 burn patients were transported to various hospitals across Freetown and medical practitioners are being pulled from their locations to support the case management in these hospitals. There was a challenge with relatives identifying their relatives due to the extent of the burns.

According to the joint in-depth assessment carried out by the Humanitarian Organizations involved in the response including Sierra Leone Red Cross Society (SLRCS), Catholic Relief Services (CRS), CARITAS, Freetown City Council, Social Welfare, WFP, World Vision, and led by National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), 98 people were confirmed dead (76 people burnt beyond recognition) and 123 (who were badly burnt) were taken to various treatment centers within the municipality of Freetown including Connaught (the national referral hospital), 34 Military hospital, Rokuper hospital, Emergency, and Choithram hospitals. The multi-sectoral assessment also revealed that 256 people were directly affected (some could not be traced due to missing information) including children, whilst 28 vehicles, 5 dwelling houses, 1 gas station, 3 shops, 43 motorbikes, and 15 tricycles were burnt down completely