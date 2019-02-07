07 Feb 2019

Sierra Leone Multi-City Hazard Review and Risk Assessment: Final Report (Volume 4 of 5): Bo City Hazard and Risk Assessment

Report
from World Bank
Published on 27 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (11.5 MB)

Summary of Report

This report provides a summary of the results from a natural hazard and risk assessment undertaken for the city of Bo in Sierra Leone. The key stages of the project are outlined in Figure 1. The report provides guidance to the Government of Sierra Leone and other key stakeholders to prioritise a range of disaster risk reduction (DRR) and disaster risk management (DRM) options that will save lives, reduce the potential for damage to critical buildings and infrastructure, and reduce the potential economic losses caused by flooding and other hazards.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.