Sierra Leone Multi-City Hazard Review and Risk Assessment: Final Report (Volume 4 of 5): Bo City Hazard and Risk Assessment

Summary of Report

This report provides a summary of the results from a natural hazard and risk assessment undertaken for the city of Bo in Sierra Leone. The key stages of the project are outlined in Figure 1. The report provides guidance to the Government of Sierra Leone and other key stakeholders to prioritise a range of disaster risk reduction (DRR) and disaster risk management (DRM) options that will save lives, reduce the potential for damage to critical buildings and infrastructure, and reduce the potential economic losses caused by flooding and other hazards.