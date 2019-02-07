Sierra Leone Multi-City Hazard Review and Risk Assessment: Final Report (Volume 2 of 5): Freetown City Hazard and Risk Assessment

Summary of Report

This report provides a summary of the results from a natural hazard and risk assessment undertaken for the city of Freetown in Sierra Leone, including flooding, landsliding, coastal erosion and sea-level rise. The project also provides disaster risk reduction (DRR) and disaster risk management (DRM) options informed by a high-level cost-benefit analysis (CBA). The aim of these options is to save lives, reduce the potential for damage to critical buildings and infrastructure, and reduce the potential economic losses. The key stages of the project are outlined in Figure 1 and the key messages for stakeholders and interested parties are presented in the sections that follow.

Limitations to this project include (but are not limited to):

• This study is a city scale study and results have been reported and discussed at city scale. Data input at city scale does not allow for output at detailed resolution and would not be appropriate for design of individual engineering structures.

• There are many limitations and assumptions of data input and modelling practices necessary for a city-scale study in a data-poor region. These have been addressed in the Methodology Report (Volume 1).

• The flood risk model underestimated the number of fatalities in the RegentLumley disaster. It is interpreted that this disparity occurs because the probability of death for a person having been affected by a flood is estimated without consideration of floodwater velocity. This is a necessary assumption for city-scale modelling, however, clearly the probability of death for a person affected by a fast-moving debris-laden flood (a debris flow) is higher than for a person affected by slower moving debris-sparse food-waters.

• This study addresses specific natural hazards. It is recognised that Sierra Leone suffers from many other hazards including epidemics, wild fire, land degradation, household fires etc. Information has been compiled in this project which could be used to study these hazards in the future, however the focus of this project is on addressing the hazard and risk associated with flooding, landslides and coastal erosion and sea-level rise.

• This report is only focused on shocks and does not consider chronic stresses such as lack of clean basic services, poverty, unemployment, low coping capacity etc. that adds to the vulnerability quotient of the population at risk • Risk to agriculture is not included in this multi-city project given the primarily urban context.

• For the cost assumptions, 2017 USD$ values are assumed.

• No indirect costs or benefits are included in the calculation of cost-benefit ratio of DRR/DRM options in Appendix A. For example, reforestation, in addition to saving lives and assets (which are accounted for) may in the longer term contribute to improved health and environmental benefits, that are benefits not accounted for. Business interruption is an example of indirect losses that are not accounted for. Costs are quantified in terms of the capital and operational expenditure required to implement the proposed DRR/DRM measure (e.g. the cost to construct and maintain flood protection measures). The net costs and the net benefits are calculated over an assumed design life of 33 years (i.e. from 2018 to 2050) for all proposed DRR/DRM options.