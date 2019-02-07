Sierra Leone Multi-City Hazard Review and Risk Assessment: Final Report (Volume 1 of 5): Technical Methodology and Summary of Results

Introduction

Project background

The geographical location of Sierra Leone makes it prone to intense and recurring natural hazards such as flooding and landslides, which cause loss of life, devastate, and result in damage and significant economic impact. Increasing urbanisation together with the effects of climate change are compounding the natural hazard related problems faced by cities across the country.

To better understand and quantify natural hazard and disaster risk in Sierra Leone, the World Bank and Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) are supporting, under Africa Caribbean Pacific – European Union (ACP-EU) funding, the development of new natural hazard and risk information in Sierra Leone for targeted cities namely, Freetown, Makeni and Bo (Table 1). The World Bank have commissioned Ove Arup and Partners International Ltd (Arup), Integrated Geo-information and Environmental Management Services (INTEGEMS), JBA Risk Management (JBA) and the British Geological Survey (BGS) (collectively, the ‘Project Team’) to undertake this consultancy assignment.

The results of this study will help to inform the understanding of natural hazards and risk for the three cities and build on ongoing DRR and DRM work in Sierra Leone by recommending simple but practical and effective solutions to natural hazard-risk to reduce risk and increase resilience in each of the three cities.

Throughout the assignment the Project Team has been working closely with the Office of National Security (ONS) and local stakeholders through ongoing engagement, workshops and sharing of information and findings.