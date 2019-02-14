Sierra Leone Multi-City Hazard Review and Risk Assessment

These reports present methods and data used to carry out the different analyses for the natural hazard and risk assessment undertaken for each of the three cities (Freetown, Makeni, and Bo) assessed as part of this project.

The reports also provide an overview of the quantitative hazard and risk results from this study. The report provides guidance to the Government of Sierra Leone and other key stakeholders to prioritize a range of disaster risk reduction (DRR) and disaster risk management (DRM) options that will save lives, reduce the potential for damage to critical buildings and infrastructure, and reduce the potential economic losses caused by flooding and other hazards. The results of this study will help to inform the understanding of natural hazards and risk for the three cities and build on ongoing DRR and DRM work in Sierra Leone by recommending simple but practical and effective solutions to natural hazard-risk to reduce risk and increase resilience in each of the three cities.

Volume 1: Technical Methodology and Summary of Results: Offers an overview into the technical methodology to the entire series of assessments.

Volume 2: Freetown City Hazard and Risk Assessment: Analyses the natural hazard and risk assessment undertaken for Freetown.

Volume 3: Makeni City Hazard and Risk Assessment: Analyses the natural hazard and risk assessment undertaken for the city of Makeni.

Volume 4: Bo City Hazard and Risk Assessment: Analyses the natural hazard and risk assessment undertaken for the city of Bo.

Volume 5: Maps: This document offers maps highlighting natural hazard and risk assessments undertaken for each of the three cities (Freetown, Makeni, and Bo) assessed as part of this project.