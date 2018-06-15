Sierra Leone Market Price Bulletin, (January - March 2018)

The quarterly Sierra Leone Market Price Bulletin provides updates on price changes for staple food commodities in Sierra Leone. This information can be used to guide programme and policy decisions by development actors. It can also assist smallholder farmers to plan agricultural and marketing activities.

To compile the Bulletin, the Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) unit of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sierra Leone works with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security (MAFFS) to collect vital information on food security indicators throughout the country.

This is the sixth issue of the Bulletin, and covers the period January to March 2018.

Highlights

• The Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL) depreciated by 1 percent compared to the United States Dollar (USD), including a continuous depreciation during the last two months of the quarter. This could be attributed to a decrease in exports and an increase in demand for USD.

• The Terms of Trade (ToT, the amount of a commodity that can be purchased by the daily wage of an unskilled laborer witnessed a decreasing trend for the main staples, due to decrease in the wage rates of unskilled laborers compared to the previous quarter.

• The prices of the main staple rice, both imported and locally produced, remained relatively stable compared with previous quarter, as this period coincides with the harvest and increased local production.