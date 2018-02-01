Sierra Leone: Food Assistance Fact sheet - Updated January 30, 2018

During the Ebola response, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partnered with non-governmental organizations ACDI/VOCA, CARE, Catholic Relief Services, Save the Children and World Vision to provide much needed food assistance to households impacted by the Ebola epidemic. This support, provided through a mix of targeted cash transfers, agricultural input vouchers and other complementary activities, boosted food access and household purchasing power while simultaneously strengthening local markets. In addition, FFP supported FEWS NET to increase food security monitoring and reporting in countries affected by the outbreak, enabling decision-makers to better address Ebola-related food insecurity. As recovery from Ebola progresses, FFP is gradually phasing out its emergency programming in Sierra Leone while continuing to monitor the country’s food security situation. FFP is also supporting program evaluation initiatives through the Cash Learning Partnership (CaLP) to share best practices and lessons learned from the Ebola response to inform future emergency cash-transfer programming in West Africa and beyond.