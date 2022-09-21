Sierra Leone - Flash floods and landslides (IFRC, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2022)

-
Since mid-August, Sierra Leone has been experiencing heavy rainfall that caused flash floods and mudslides resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in the period 29 August - 7 September, eight people died, four are still missing, 79 others were injured, and more than 12,900 people have been affected by flash floods and landslides. The capital Freetown is one of the worst-hit areas where the number of affected people continues to increase.
On 21-22 September, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Sierra Leone.