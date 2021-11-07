Sierra Leone - Explosion (DG ECHO, WHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 November 2021)

On 5 November at 23:00 UTC, a fuel tanker exploded following a collision in Freetown, killing at least 99 people and injuring dozens of others. Over 100 people are being treated in hospitals and clinics across the city, however some of the hospitals are reported to be overwhelmed due to the high number of patients. On 6 November, the Union Civil Protection Mechanism was activated following a request from WHO for specialised care teams on burns. The ERCC is closely monitoring the situation and liaising with WHO.