Sierra Leone - COVID-19 Outbreak Anticipatory briefing note – 02 April 2020

• Sierra Leone reported its first two confirmed case of COVID-19 on 30 March and 02 April (MOHS 02/04/2020) (RFI 31/03/2020). Sierra Leone was one of the last West African countries having no confirmed cases although it was one of the only countries in Africa having COVID-19 testing prior to the global outbreak (FCC 27/03/2020). Three new testing sites have recently been set up and can undertake up to 40 tests a day with capacity to install a 130 bed isolation unit; China has also donated additional tests, respirators, and PPE (RFI 20/03/2020). It is unclear if this capacity is concentrated in Freetown or is across the country.

• Sierra Leone, although currently not carrying a high caseload of COVID-19 affected individuals, is likely to face challenges if the virus is not contained and there is a large outbreak, especially in its capital and biggest city, Freetown. In 2015 the greater Freetown area was the country’s Ebola epicentre, seeing high caseloads and a lack of coping capacity. Current plans are informed by lessons learned, although the infrastructural and economic conditions of much of the city’s inhabitants are challenging and may hamper COVID-19 prevention efforts.

• Freetown’s 68 informal slums house 35% of the city’s population, indicating a high percentage of people living in inadequate conditions. This may aggravate the spread of COVID-19 as the density and living conditions may make physical distancing measures and improved hygiene practices difficult practice, mirroring the country’s experiences with Ebola from 2013 to 2016 (World Bank 2019).

• 47% of Freetown’s population live without direct access to running water, posing a challenge for recommended hygiene-related behavioural change and other city-wide sanitation efforts rts (FCC 27/03/2020)