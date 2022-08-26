Sierra Leone: Civil Unrest - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRSL012

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since early July 2022, Freetown has been undergoing a series of strike actions with civil unrest precipitating a humanitarian crisis affecting populations across many parts of the country. On 8 and 9 August 2022, an organized group of civilians operated under social media platforms by unknown Sierra Leoneans in and outside Sierra Leone requested a sit-home action across the Country. On 10 August 2022, citizens took over the streets of Freetown, Waterloo, Makeni, and Kamakwei towns to demonstrate against the Government of Sierra Leone for unemployment, economic hardship, and injustices, demanding reductions in fuel prices, economic relief for indebted families, fair prices for agricultural products, employment and labour rights, security, and protection. Thousands of people have mobilized around the country, blocking roads and main supply routes. Although the mobilizations began peacefully in the Eastern Part of Freetown, the capital city of Sierra Leone, the situation deteriorated rapidly. A confrontation between security forces and demonstrators across the country led to increasing casualty rates. The deadly engagement started with tear gas canisters, which was followed by live bullets as the situation deteriorated further in less than three hours. Regulatory measures were imposed attempting to control the crowd, including a curfew. The authorities arrested and detained some of the protesters and conducted property searches and restrictions on the internet and social media. A cross-section of the population has been impacted, with a high casualty rate reported for young people.

On 13 August 2022, the protest extended to three other districts, and more than five towns with more than 20 concentration points and road blockades. As a result of these demonstrations, public and private property damage and people detained and injured have been reported by media and social media. Additionally, in the case of Shell, Kissy, Wellington and Calaba town in the Western Rural District, the protesters set fires in police stations, and other government properties, killed security personnel and attacked key political figures in these locations. The vice president of the Republic of Sierra Leone declared a state of emergency and imposed a nationwide curfew from 3pm to 7am that day, which was later reviewed from 7pm to 7am due to severe internal commotion.

According to a rapid assessment of the situation from the SLRCS, it is estimated that around 458,133 people are affected at the national level, corresponding to those participating in the demonstrations as well as in the immediate vicinity, who have been exposed to violence with potential traumas and impact beyond physical injuries. According to data provided by the Office of National security, over 34 people were injured, 30 deaths (including 3 police officers), and many detained in different parts of the country.

Public health system in the rural parts of the Country is also severely disrupted, reducing access for medical services, particularly for people with less income and access challenges. According to NS branch response teams, there is clear evidence of injuries sustained by many people that were not documented by anyone, and these people are presently in hiding because of fear of being arrested by the police though they are carrying severe pains from the bullet wounds.

This category of victims and those admitted need various forms of immediate support such as hygiene kits and unconditional cash to meet other needs now and at discharge from the Public hospital. Also, the majority of those who lost their lives breadwinners and have left behind spouses and children requiring food supplies and some form of livelihood support. The victims under treatment in Connaught, Rokupa, Makeni and Kamakwei government hospitals are in immediate need of blood, psychological and psychosocial support and family tracing for some of the dead victims before burial.

Sierra Leone has nine months to the next presidential and parliamentary elections. Recently, a mid-term census has been conducted in the country which result will inform boundary delimitation for the next elections. The main opposition party and other parties have openly rejected the outcome of the census. It is anticipated that more demonstrations and violence will be associated with the electoral process ranging from relays, campaigns, presidential debates, and polling. There is a need for preparedness effort to support rapid response to victims of unforeseen riots.