In Sierra Leone, Annadif calls for inclusive dialogue and strengthening of social cohesion and democracy

Dakar, 01 April 2022 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, concluded today a two-day visit to Sierra Leone.

The visit is part of UNOWAS' support to stakeholders in their efforts to maintain an inclusive dialogue, and to strengthen social cohesion, peace and democracy in Sierra Leone, especially in preparation for the June 2023 general elections.

The Special Representative was received by His Excellency, the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio. He also met with former President Ernest Bai Koroma, the diplomatic corps and the United Nations Country Team.

To all his interlocutors, Mr. ANNADIF stressed that the upcoming elections are a major opportunity for all Sierra Leoneans to further strengthen peace and democracy, and place the country in a development dynamic. He called on all stakeholders to redouble their efforts to facilitate the organization of inclusive, transparent and peaceful general elections for the benefit of the people of Sierra Leone, particularly through continuous dialogue involving all stakeholders.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to support the government, political actors and the people of Sierra Leone in their efforts for lasting peace, democracy and development.