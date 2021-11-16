Sierra Leone: After explosion in Freetown, survivors need aid

At least 144 people were killed after a fuel tanker exploded in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, on Nov. 5. After assessing needs in the field, Humanity & Inclusion is moving on to the next stage of its response: assisting victims.

Humanity & Inclusion teams were working in Freetown when the explosion occurred and immediately began evaluating needs in the community. The victims include especially at-risk groups such as children, aging people and people with chronic diseases.

Focusing on rehabilitation and psychosocial support, Humanity & Inclusion will work in partnership with other organizations and the Freetown city authorities over the coming days to provide support to:

200 injured survivors of the explosion

Relatives of the 144 people who have died

1,172 indirectly affected members of the community

50 health professionals

Rehabilitation and psychosocial support

In addition to emergency medical care, victims of the explosion will need long-term rehabilitation and psychosocial support.

Hundreds of people were injured in the explosion, many with severe burns. Burn victims risk developing muscle twitches and difficulties with movement and require special rehabilitation care. Unfortunately, physical therapists in Sierra Leone do not have expertise in caring for serious burn victims. Humanity & Inclusion plans to develop targeted rehabilitation activities so patients can get the care they need.

When people experience a traumatic event on this scale, victims and their families need help to overcome their pain and the impact of the accident.

“We plan to assist victims affected directly and indirectly by the disaster,” says Pauline Ducos, Humanity & Inclusion’s director in Sierra Leone. “Psychosocial support and rehabilitation care are among our main priorities. Humanity & Inclusion will help victims overcome the disaster and build their resilience. Social workers from our partner organization will reach out to each victim and their family, listen to them and refer them to specialized services, if necessary.”

Humanity & Inclusion’s emergency response includes: