Secretary‑General deeply saddened by deadly road accident in Sierra Leone

SG/SM/21006

6 NOVEMBER 2021

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is deeply saddened by the extensive loss of life following the road accident on Friday, 5 November, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in which dozens were killed and many more injured when a fuel tanker exploded in an urban area.

The Secretary‑General extends his deep condolences to the people and Government of Sierra Leone and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The United Nations is prepared to provide the necessary support in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

For information media. Not an official record.