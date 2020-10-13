SCORE: Strengthening local organisations to respond effectively in emergencies

SCORE is a consortium project led by Trócaire in collaboration with Cordaid and 12 civil society organisations in DRC, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone. It aspires to better enable humanitarian aid teams to respond even more timely and effective in case of a natural disaster or any other type of emergency. To promote the successes of the project, the consortium has released an informative brochure in which the participants share their experiences.

THE PROJECT FOCUSES ON:

▪ Emergency preparedness and contingency planning;

▪ Rapid response capacity, including needs assessments and use of new modalities in humanitarian assistance, such as cash, and digital data collection to ensure local actors keep up to speed with new developments;

▪ Understanding and complying with quality standards in humanitarian assistance like the Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability, as well as standards in protection mainstreaming, staff and volunteer conduct, care and management.

To achieve this the project delivers training as well as organisational development and coaching.

It also comprises good practices, exchange visits, e-modules and simulation exercises. Learning with and from each other plays a key role in the project.