Restore. Energize. Empower. Climate Crisis in Sierra Leone: How WFP is Assisting (November 2022)

A legacy of deforestation has placed Sierra Leone on a climate breakdown. This is threatening food security and incomes in both rural and urban Sierra Leone.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Extreme weather-related floods accounted for 90 percent of Sierra Leoneans affected by disasters in 2018 (GoSL data). Exacerbated by widespread tree cutting, disasters threaten food security and the livelihoods of the most of vulnerable populations, most of them rural-based.

Freetown is losing USD 30 million a year because of extreme heat and humidity, a study concluded. With its population spending over 90 percent of their working hours in nonclimate-controlled conditions, the city is paying a price for reduced human productivity. Without adaptation and reduced global emissions, by 2050, around 120 days, or four months, will be as warm as the hottest ten days currently. As a result, economic losses will rise.

WFP is scaling up its climate-smart agricultural programme, empowering small-scale farmers to relocate from the uplands, where slash-and-burn farming is practiced to the high-productivity inland valley swamps.

This is part of WFP’s multi-faceted programme supporting climate adaptation efforts nationally for Zero Hunger.

Simultaneously, WFP supports peacebuilding, improved nutrition, and low-energy cooking in schools.

WFP is generating evidence and jointly advocating with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) to save a forest reserve for the supply of Freetown’s drinking water. The reserve lost over 4,000 ha of trees in just seven years, more than half of them in the last less than two years. An emergency is imminent if no action is taken.