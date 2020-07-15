Republic of Sierra Leone Report #3: Activities from July 10 to July 13, 2020

The following report summarizes the relief actions of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) in response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Republic of Sierra Leone, from July 10 to July 13, 2020.

Since its first report cases, Sierra Leone has 1,651 cumulative cases, with 1,190 recoveries, and 64 deaths.

For the last 24 hours, there have been no new confirmed cases (as of July 15).

In addition to the food items, particularly rice, that BTCF has been distributed ongoingly with its local and international partners including Caritas Freetown, Lanyi Foundation, and Healey International Relief Foundation, BTCF has further donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to various health institutions in Sierra Leone.

On July 10 and July 13, BTCF donated latex gloves, safety goggles, plastic quarantine shoe cover, disposable face masks, disposable gown, and single-use protective clothing, to six health institutions that are in the frontline of combatting COVID-19 in the country. The recipients include Sierra Leone Emergency Operation Center (EOC), Connaught Hospital, Kindoya Hospital Bo, Ola During Children Hospital, King Harman Road Hospital, and Macauley Street Government Hospital.

BTCF will continue the donation of PPE to the other healthcare institutions in Sierra Leone as support of the government’s initiatives in safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline healthcare workers.

BTCF is also planning to host virtual forums to share information about the preventive measures carried out by BTCF hospitals and schools in other countries. With the opportunity to share best practices, BTCF believes it could enhance and strengthen the healthcare system of various institutions, as well as improve the capacity of the healthcare workers, in the times of COVID-19.

The donation and distribution also symbolized a very important and remarkable partnership between BTCF with different religious groups, particularly the Catholic and Muslim communities. As a Buddhist organization, BTCF believes that love transcends racial and religious borders, and advocates for interreligious collaborations on the ground as religious groups are pivotal players in leading and engaging the community.