The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of Sierra Leone through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, as part of assistance by Japan in order to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Sierra Leone on April 29.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

[Note] COVID-19 situation in Sierra Leone (Population: approximately 7.8 million)
As of April 27, approximately 7,700 confirmed cases and approximately 130 deaths have been reported. About 2.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered (April 28, WHO).

