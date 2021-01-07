Polio this week in Sierra Leone

Three cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) were reported; one each in the Western Area, Northern and North Western. These are the first cVDPV2 cases in the country. International Health Regulations Burkina Faso is classified by the International Health Regulations (IHR) as a state infected with cVDPV2, with potential risk of international spread. It is therefore subject to Temporary Recommendations issued by the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Polio Eradication (issued as of October 2020).