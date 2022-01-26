Points of Entry, Cross-Border Mobility Patterns and Trends and Disease Surveillance: Participatory Mapping exercise in Kailahun, Pujehun and Falaba Districts, Sierra Leone (12—22 October, 2021)

With the emergence of the COVID-19, securitization of national points of entry of all countries became crucial within the mobility discourse, particularly given the plethora of unprecedented COVID-19 recorded cases in neighboring countries caused through traveling. With the huge characteristics of notable points of entry porosity at both land and blue crossing points in Sierra Leone, mapping and identification of official and unofficial points of entry plays an essential role to check the spread of COVID-19 cases in Sierra Leone.

The present study is focused on participatory mapping of points of entry, by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) within the three districts in Sierra Leone:-Kailahun, Pujehun and Falaba districts, within the project’s broad aim of contributing “strengthening health care system, preparedness and resilience against COVID-19 at points of entry in Sierra Leone”.

The aim of the participatory mapping exercise was to identify major crossing points in Kailahun, Pujehun, and Falaba districts that would assist government with data on points of entry and cross border mobility patterns for the institutionalization of COVID-19 mitigation and prevention measures. In particular, the aims and objectives of the project were to: